TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Israel's High Court of Justice has issued an injunction suspending an extradition of Russian national Alexei Burkov to the United States after the family of Israeli national Naama Issachar, who is sentenced to a jail term in Russia, filed a petition against the extradition, Israeli media reported early on Friday.

Late on Wednesday, Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed an order to extradite Burkov to the United States, where he is wanted on money laundering and computer hacking charges.

The Jerusalem Post reported that as soon as the Israeli court received the Issachar family's petition, it addressed the Justice Ministry, asking Burkov's attorneys to respond by noon (10:00 GMT) on Sunday.

The reports added that the temporary injunction issued by the court would remain in place until the end of proceedings.

The outlet suggested that Issachar's family linked her case with that of Burkov. There have been speculations that Issachar might be exchanged for the Russian national.

Burkov was detained at a Tel Aviv airport at the US request back in 2015. Moscow has requested that Burkov be extradited to Russia, not the United States.

Issachar, who has dual Israeli-US citizenship, was arrested at a Moscow airport earlier this year while she was on her way to Israel from India. She was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as disproportionate since the amount of drugs found was allowed for personal use in Israel, though it is considered illegal in Russia.