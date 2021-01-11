UrduPoint.com
Israeli Court To Continue Hearing Netanyahu's Alleged Graft Case In Early Feb - Reports

Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The next court session on the case of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, has been postponed and is slated for February 8, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing a Monday decision by the Jerusalem District Court's panel of judges presiding over the prime minister's trial.

The court judges, Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham, noted that Netanyahu and fellow defendants ” Shaul Elovitch, his wife, Iris, and Arnon Mozes ” will be obligated to attend in person and respond to the accusations submitted against them, according to Haaretz.

At the end of last week, the court had ordered the postponement of Netanyahu's hearing, which was initially scheduled for January 13, over the COVID-19 lockdown. The postponement came less than 48 hours after the same court rejected the prime minister's request to delay the January 13 session.

As part of the tightened quarantine measures, which went into effect on January 7 for a two-week period, the country's courts are partially shut down, but judges can independently decide on the holding hearings.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage.

Because of the inquiry, the prime minister had to abandon all ministerial posts except the premiership amid Israel experiencing a lengthy political power crisis, as the country is now heading toward the fourth elections in two years triggered by the collapse of Netanyahu's center-right coalition. The snap elections would take place on March 23.

The court proceedings are expected to take years. If convicted, the 70-year-old politician may face up to 10 years in prison for bribery and up to three years for fraud and breach of trust.

