Israeli COVID-19 Count Surpasses 13,000, Death Toll at 158 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Israel has increased by over 250 to 13,107 within the past 24 hours, while the death toll has risen to 158, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the health authorities, the number of those in critical condition has dropped to 167 with 118 others receiving lung ventilation.

So far, a total of 3,247 people in Israel have been cured of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 154,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.