Fri 25th September 2020

Israeli COVID Advisor Slams Netanyahu's New Measures as Attempt to Suppress Demonstrations

Israel's top COVID-19 policy advisor and the director general of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Ronni Gamzu, has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of tightening COVID-19 measures in an attempt to contain anti-government demonstrations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Israel's top COVID-19 policy advisor and the director general of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Ronni Gamzu, has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of tightening COVID-19 measures in an attempt to contain anti-government demonstrations.

Protests calling on Netanyahu to step down amid an economic crisis caused by the pandemic have been ongoing since July. According to a recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute, only 27 percent of Israelis trust their prime minister to lead the country's efforts against COVID-19, down from 57.5 percent in April. Nonetheless, late on Thursday, the Knesset supported Netanyahu's new restrictions to close nearly all businesses, limit prayers and public protests and cut transport services, effectively making Israelis remain as close to home as possible.

"It is an unfortunate decision, it is disgusting. ... It all has started after lawyers told Netanyahu that it was impossible to prevent demonstrations. The night before a decision, there were talks to close part of the economic activities. On the morning, we were shocked by a change in his attitude, we woke up with [Netanyahu's] idea - 'I want to impose a state of emergency in Israel'," Gamzu said, as quoted by Israel's Channel 13 broadcaster.

The health official has said that he had suggested that the entire country not be closed, "but the government decided differently."

Last week, Israel introduced a second infection-related lockdown, which is due to end on October 10 with the possibility for further extension. The restrictions are being strengthened amid the ongoing spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

