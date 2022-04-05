Israeli, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation in Trade, Energy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, agreed on Tuesday to strengthen diplomatic and strategic cooperation in trade, security and energy during a bilateral meeting in Athens.

"As part of my diplomatic visit to Greece, I met this morning with Cypriot FM @IKasoulides.

Greece and Cyprus have an important regional alliance, and we agreed to continue to strengthen diplomatic & strategic cooperation between our nations in the fields of commerce, security, & energy," Lapid said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Lapid arrived in Athens, where he is also scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with Kasoulides and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. The agenda of Lapid's visit to Greece also includes bilateral meetings with Dendias and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.