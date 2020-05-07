UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defence Minister Backs 7,000 New West Bank Settlement Units

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:28 AM

Israeli defence minister backs 7,000 new West Bank settlement units

Israel's Defence Minister on Wednesday issued building permits for 7,000 new homes in a settlement near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, sparking Palestinian condemnation

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Israel's Defence Minister on Wednesday issued building permits for 7,000 new homes in a settlement near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, sparking Palestinian condemnation.

Naftali Bennett announced he had "approved the construction of thousands of new housing units" in the Efrat settlement near Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

The ministry indicated the land would allow the creation of a new neighbourhood called Givat Eitam.

"Construction momentum should not be stopped for a moment," he said.

The rightwing hardliner is expected to leave his post in the coming days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz have agreed to form a unity government which will see Netanyahu stay as premier for 18 months, after which Gantz is meant to take over for an equivalent period.

While Netanyahu is in power, centrist Gantz is expected to serve as defence minister, replacing Bennett.

Brian Reeves from the anti-settlement Israeli NGO Peace Now said Bennett's decision meant the building process was "in motion" even if Gantz, who is less supportive of settlement expansion, takes over.

The project, which would further squeeze the already restricted city of Bethlehem, still has to pass through the Israeli housing ministry and could also be challenged in the courts, Reeves added.

Since President Donald Trump came to power in 2017, the US government has ceased to criticise Israeli settlement expansion and has supported proposals to annex parts of the West Bank.

The Palestine Liberation Organization immediately denounced a new "violation of international law." "This is an outrageous exploitation of the COVID-19 global pandemic to advance the illegal settler project," senior PLO official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement.

Over the past decade, the population in Jewish settlements in the West Bank has increased 50 percent, according to official data from Israeli authorities.

More than 450,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements, with around 200,000 in East Jerusalem.

Settlements in both areas are considered illegal under international law.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Palestine Condemnation Trump Bank Jerusalem Bethlehem 2017 Jew Post From Government Unity Foods Limited Housing

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Rabdan Academy contributes to ‘busi ..

1 minute ago

India gas leak situation 'under control': South Ko ..

6 minutes ago

NCC meeting to be held today to discuss reopening ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 564 deaths after 24, 077 cases of ..

34 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 May 2020

1 hour ago

Five People Dead as Result of Gas Leakage in India ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.