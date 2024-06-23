Israeli Defence Minister Heads To US For 'critical' Talks On Gaza War
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was headed to Washington on Sunday for "critical" talks on the Gaza war raging since October 7 and surging cross-border tensions with Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced hope for speedy progress on unfreezing US arms and ammunition deliveries from Israel's top ally which he said had dropped off sharply in recent months.
US President Joe Biden has been at odds with Israel's veteran right-wing leader over Gaza's surging civilian death toll, but US officials have said they were not aware of what Netanyahu was referring to on the arms issue.
The Israeli premier on Sunday told his cabinet that "about four months ago, there was a dramatic drop in the supply of armaments arriving from the US to Israel. We got all sorts of explanations, but... the basic situation didn't change.
"
However, he voiced hope the issue would now be cleared up: "In light of what I have heard in the last day, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future."
Israeli forces again bombed Gaza on Sunday, a day after tens of thousands staged a protest rally in Tel Aviv against the government and to demand the return of hostages being held by Hamas.
Tensions have also flared on Israel's northern border with Hezbollah movement has traded daily cross-border fire with the army, heightening fears of all-out war.
Gallant said he would "discuss developments in Gaza and Lebanon", vowing that "we are prepared for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon and in additional areas".
He stressed that "our ties with the United States are more important than ever. Our meetings with US officials are critical to this war."
