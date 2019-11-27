Israeli Defense Chief Bans Returning Militants' Bodies to Families - Reports

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered on Wednesday that bodies of people whom Israel saw as terrorists no longer be handed over to their families, media said citing an official statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered on Wednesday that bodies of people whom Israel saw as terrorists no longer be handed over to their families, media said citing an official statement.

This indicates a change in the policy, which allowed bodies of people involved in attacks on Israelis be returned to their close ones. The Islamic tradition requires bodies to be interred as soon as possible.

A statement by the defense minister's office, seen by The Times of Israel newspaper, said that bodies would not be released regardless of the type of the attack or the group the deceased belonged to.

A source in the Defense Ministry told the paper that the move, which needs approval of the security cabinet and the prime minister, was advocated by the family of late Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body is believed to be held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The bodies of purported terrorists may be used as bargaining chips or a form of deterrent, the paper said. Arab leaders in Israel have reportedly condemned the decision as immoral and being in breach of basic rights.