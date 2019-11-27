UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defense Chief Bans Returning Militants' Bodies To Families - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:33 PM

Israeli Defense Chief Bans Returning Militants' Bodies to Families - Reports

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered on Wednesday that bodies of people whom Israel saw as terrorists no longer be handed over to their families, media said citing an official statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered on Wednesday that bodies of people whom Israel saw as terrorists no longer be handed over to their families, media said citing an official statement.

This indicates a change in the policy, which allowed bodies of people involved in attacks on Israelis be returned to their close ones. The Islamic tradition requires bodies to be interred as soon as possible.

A statement by the defense minister's office, seen by The Times of Israel newspaper, said that bodies would not be released regardless of the type of the attack or the group the deceased belonged to.

A source in the Defense Ministry told the paper that the move, which needs approval of the security cabinet and the prime minister, was advocated by the family of late Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body is believed to be held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The bodies of purported terrorists may be used as bargaining chips or a form of deterrent, the paper said. Arab leaders in Israel have reportedly condemned the decision as immoral and being in breach of basic rights.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Gaza May Family Media Cabinet Arab

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

21 seconds ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

1 minute ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

1 minute ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

24 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

24 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.