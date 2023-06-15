Israeli Defense Company Unveils Interceptor for Hypersonic Missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems said that it had developed a hypersonic missile interception system that has good maneuverability and can hit hypersonic missiles with high accuracy.

"RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., a leading defense technology company, announced today that it has developed an advanced interceptor, named 'Sky Sonic,' as a groundbreaking defensive response to the growing threat of hypersonic missiles. This revolutionary system will be officially unveiled for the first time at the Paris Air Show, one of the world's largest aerospace exhibitions, opening next week," the company said on Wednesday.

The Sky Sonic system has "exceptional maneuverability and high-speed capabilities" that will allow the interceptor to destroy hypersonic missiles with "unmatched precision and stealth," the statement added.

"Project Sky Sonic is an innovative, unique development of its kind for the hypersonic weapon threat," CEO Yuval Steinitz said in the statement.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported that the system had been in development for about three years.

The Israeli firm's announcement of the hypersonic missile interceptor comes on the heels of Iran's announcement last week that its military had developed a hypersonic missile.