UrduPoint.com

Israeli Defense Company Unveils Interceptor For Hypersonic Missiles

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Israeli Defense Company Unveils Interceptor for Hypersonic Missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems said that it had developed a hypersonic missile interception system that has good maneuverability and can hit hypersonic missiles with high accuracy.

"RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., a leading defense technology company, announced today that it has developed an advanced interceptor, named 'Sky Sonic,' as a groundbreaking defensive response to the growing threat of hypersonic missiles. This revolutionary system will be officially unveiled for the first time at the Paris Air Show, one of the world's largest aerospace exhibitions, opening next week," the company said on Wednesday.

The Sky Sonic system has "exceptional maneuverability and high-speed capabilities" that will allow the interceptor to destroy hypersonic missiles with "unmatched precision and stealth," the statement added.

"Project Sky Sonic is an innovative, unique development of its kind for the hypersonic weapon threat," CEO Yuval Steinitz said in the statement.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported that the system had been in development for about three years.

The Israeli firm's announcement of the hypersonic missile interceptor comes on the heels of Iran's announcement last week that its military had developed a hypersonic missile.

Related Topics

World Technology Israel Iran Company Paris Weapon

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

4 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

17 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

19 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.