Israeli Defense Forces Arrest 2 Suspects From Lebanon for Border Breach

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday arrested two men, who crossed into the country from Lebanon.

"Our troops apprehended the 2 suspects who crossed the Blue Line [the Israeli-Lebanese border] from Lebanon into Israel overnight near the border fence.

Following questioning at the scene, the suspects appear to be job seekers," IDF tweeted.

The Israeli media reported that after a brief manhunt, the military captured the two men near the border, where they are currently being questioned.

Earlier on Thursday, IDF said that it had detected a border breach and urged residents of two nearby settlements to stay indoors.