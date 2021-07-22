Israeli Defense Forces Arrest 2 Suspects From Lebanon For Border Breach
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:50 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday arrested two men, who crossed into the country from Lebanon.
"Our troops apprehended the 2 suspects who crossed the Blue Line [the Israeli-Lebanese border] from Lebanon into Israel overnight near the border fence.
Following questioning at the scene, the suspects appear to be job seekers," IDF tweeted.
The Israeli media reported that after a brief manhunt, the military captured the two men near the border, where they are currently being questioned.
Earlier on Thursday, IDF said that it had detected a border breach and urged residents of two nearby settlements to stay indoors.