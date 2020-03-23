Israeli Defense Forces Change Conscription Procedures to Counter Spread of COVID-19

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are holding the spring military conscription to combat unit and field units with certain changes to curb the spread of COVID-19, the IDF press service told Sputnik on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are holding the spring military conscription to combat unit and field units with certain changes to curb the spread of COVID-19, the IDF press service told Sputnik on Monday.

"The main conscription of March-April 2020 to combat and field units has begun ... As part of the preparation of the IDF to the fight against coronavirus, various adjustments were made with respect to the conscription days in order to minimize the gatherings of people," the press service said.

In the coming weeks, thousands of recruits will arrive at one of the five conscription centers, undergo a conscription protocol and join the IDF.

"After visiting a conscription center ... recruits will go by buses to undergo a conscription protocol. Each bus will carry up to 25 people.

Recruits will arrive from the conscription centers immediately to the reception area and begin the conscription protocol," the statement said.

The reception process takes place in open spaces.

According to the press service, more significant adjustments were made at training facilities. Before entering a base, recruits will receive information about protective measures and procedures to avoid infection. In addition, the medical personnel at such bases has been trained to detect the Primary symptoms of the coronavirus in servicemen. Training bases have been reinforced with vehicles equipped for the evacuation of military personnel if they need isolation or medical examination.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel currently stands at 1,071, including 17 servicemen.