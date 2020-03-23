UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defense Forces Change Conscription Procedures To Counter Spread Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:06 PM

Israeli Defense Forces Change Conscription Procedures to Counter Spread of COVID-19

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are holding the spring military conscription to combat unit and field units with certain changes to curb the spread of COVID-19, the IDF press service told Sputnik on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are holding the spring military conscription to combat unit and field units with certain changes to curb the spread of COVID-19, the IDF press service told Sputnik on Monday.

"The main conscription of March-April 2020 to combat and field units has begun ... As part of the preparation of the IDF to the fight against coronavirus, various adjustments were made with respect to the conscription days in order to minimize the gatherings of people," the press service said.

In the coming weeks, thousands of recruits will arrive at one of the five conscription centers, undergo a conscription protocol and join the IDF.

"After visiting a conscription center ... recruits will go by buses to undergo a conscription protocol. Each bus will carry up to 25 people.

Recruits will arrive from the conscription centers immediately to the reception area and begin the conscription protocol," the statement said.

The reception process takes place in open spaces.

According to the press service, more significant adjustments were made at training facilities. Before entering a base, recruits will receive information about protective measures and procedures to avoid infection. In addition, the medical personnel at such bases has been trained to detect the Primary symptoms of the coronavirus in servicemen. Training bases have been reinforced with vehicles equipped for the evacuation of military personnel if they need isolation or medical examination.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel currently stands at 1,071, including 17 servicemen.

Related Topics

Israel Vehicles 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Catch us live on TECNO Camon 15 launch event

4 minutes ago

Police take seven people into custody for violatin ..

5 minutes ago

Airbus cancels 2019 dividend, 2020 forecasts due t ..

3 minutes ago

Prison riot kills 23 in Colombia as Chile enforces ..

1 minute ago

Canada pulls out of Olympics, Japan says delay may ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai's vast malls to close under UAE plan to curb ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.