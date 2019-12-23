Israeli Defense Forces Decline to Comment Reports on Rocket Attacks in Damascus

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment regarding the reports on rocket attacks in Damascus on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that explosions were heard in Damascus and that the Air Defense Force of the country repelled an attack on the capital, adding that the rockets were launched from the "occupied territories.

"We do not comment on reports in foreign media," IDF told Sputnik.

A source from Beirut International Airport said that Israeli warplanes were in Lebanon's airspace during the attack in Damascus.

Israel frequently conducts airstrikes in Syria under the pretext of countering Iran's alleged military presence in the neighboring country. The Jewish state usually asserts that its strikes come in response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria. Damascus views Israel's attacks as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.