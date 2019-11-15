UrduPoint.com
Israeli Defense Forces Say Intercepted 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Amid Reported Ceasefire

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 03:30 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Two rockets were fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave into Israel and were both downed by the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said amid the reported ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

"2 rockets were just launched from Gaza at towns & cities in southern Israel. Thankfully, the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted both rockets," the IDF wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

The IDF noted that warning sirens went off in southern Israel amid the attack.

Tensions in the area escalated earlier this week as dozens of rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave, provoking a response from Israel.

The escalation is believed to follow the killing of Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip.

Early on Thursday, the group said it was ready for a truce with Israel in case the latter met several requirements, including easing its blockade of Gaza.

Media reported later on that day that the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group had been achieved.

Still, several rockets have been fired from Gaza since the reports about the ceasefire emerged.

