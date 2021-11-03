UrduPoint.com

Israeli Defense Forces Say No Comments On Recent Attacks In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:51 PM

Israeli Defense Forces Say No Comments on Recent Attacks in Syria

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that it would not comment on reports about the alleged Israeli attacks in the suburbs of Damascus on Wednesday.

On October 30, the Syrian army air defense intercepted Israeli missiles on some of the military posts in Damascus countryside, injuring two soldiers and causing material damage, according to the official SANA news agency.

"We do not comment on reports in foreign media," the army told Sputnik.

Israel has mounted regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where forces supported by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed in support of President Bashar Assad during the Syrian conflict.

