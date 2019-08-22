Israeli Defense Forces Say Struck Hamas' Naval Base in Gaza in Response to Rocket Launch

(@imziishan)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Thursday that the military had conducted an airstrike against a naval base belonging to the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in the response to a rocket fired from the enclave.

"In response to the rocket launch from Gaza into Israel yesterday night, military fighter jets struck several terror targets on a sea base belonging to Hamas in the north of Gaza. We will continue working against attempts to harm citizens of Israel and we believe that Hamas is responsible for everything that is happening in the Gaza Strip and coming out of it," Adraee wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent in Gaza reported that Israeli fighter jets had twice struck al-Bahariya military base belonging to the Hamas movement, governing the strip.

Late on Wednesday, the IDF said they had detected a rocket fired from Gaza. In the early hours of Thursday, the military said it had detected another rocked launched from the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents' aggressive actions toward Israel. At the same time, Palestinians are protesting against the Israeli reluctance to recognize Palestine as a separate political entity.