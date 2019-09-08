UrduPoint.com
Israeli Defense Forces Strike Hamas Positions In Gaza After Drone Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck positions of the Palestinian Hamas movement after a drone launched from the Gaza Strip attacked an IDF vehicle, the IDF said on Sunday.

"An armed drone launched from Gaza dropped an explosive on an IDF vehicle earlier today.

In response, we just struck a number of Hamas targets, including offensive naval equipment and 2 military compounds in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF stressed that it considered Hamas responsible for the incident.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents' aggressive actions toward Israel.

