Israeli Defense Forces Target Hamas In Response To Rocket Launch From Gaza - IDF Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 01:10 PM

Israeli Defense Forces Target Hamas in Response to Rocket Launch From Gaza - IDF Statement

Israel has carried out airstrikes targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in response to Saturday rocket launches, Israel's Defense Forces have announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Israel has carried out airstrikes targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in response to Saturday rocket launches, Israel's Defense Forces have announced.

IDF said, as cited by The Times of Israel on Sunday, that the airstrikes undermined the military capabilities of Hamas, adding that the Israeli military was "on high alert for various scenarios.

"

On Saturday, IDF said that two rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

Last month, US President Donald Trump presented his Middle East peace plan that envisioned Israel annexing the settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and maintaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The plan was rejected by Palestinian leaders.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel.

