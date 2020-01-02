UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defense Forces Thwart Stabbing Attack In West Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:29 PM

Israeli Defense Forces Thwart Stabbing Attack in West Bank

A knife attack has been prevented by the Israeli military in the West Bank at a junction to the south of Jerusalem, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) A knife attack has been prevented by the Israeli military in the West Bank at a junction to the south of Jerusalem, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday.

"Our soldiers just thwarted a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist was neutralized," the IDF tweeted.

Israel's continued construction of settlements in the West Bank is one of the main issues that has hindered any progress in settling the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestine has been demanding that its borders be reset to those that existed before the Six-Day War, but Israel has been refusing to concede.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Israel Palestine Bank Jerusalem Progress

Recent Stories

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

16 minutes ago

Govt working to bring political, economic stabilit ..

17 minutes ago

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

17 minutes ago

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build Eas ..

20 minutes ago

Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

20 minutes ago

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.