Israeli Defense Forces Thwart Stabbing Attack in West Bank

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) A knife attack has been prevented by the Israeli military in the West Bank at a junction to the south of Jerusalem, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday.

"Our soldiers just thwarted a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist was neutralized," the IDF tweeted.

Israel's continued construction of settlements in the West Bank is one of the main issues that has hindered any progress in settling the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestine has been demanding that its borders be reset to those that existed before the Six-Day War, but Israel has been refusing to concede.