Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West Bank Amid Escalation - Press Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) press office said on Thursday that the military assessed the situation in the West Bank and made a decision to increase its presence in the area due to escalated tensions there.

"After an operational assessment of the situation by the command of the Israel Defense Forces, it was decided to strengthen the forces in the Judea and Samaria district [Israeli term for the West Bank] with additional military units," the press office said.

Earlier on Thursday, at least 12 IDF servicemen were injured following a car-ramming incident in Jerusalem. In a separate event, another Israeli soldier was injured as a result of a shooting attack in the West Bank city of Qalqilya.

Moreover, clashes between the IDF and Palestinians that claimed the lives of two protesters occurred in another West Bank city Jenin.

Thursday's violent incidents followed the path of escalated tensions between Israel and Palestine in the wake of the publication of Washington's widely panned peace plan in late January. The Palestinian leadership has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, which envisages Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan River Valley and retaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital.