Israeli Defense Minister Arrives In Brussels For Iran Talks With Pentagon Chief

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Minister Yoav Gallant arrived in Brussels to discuss Iran with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"I am about to take off to Brussels to meet my friend and counterpart, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. During the meeting we will discuss our shared commitment to ensuring that Iran will never gain military nuclear capabilities," Gallant said ahead of his departure, as quoted in a ministry news release.

Gallant also hopes to discuss measures needed to "ensure Israel's qualitative edge in the middle East region," he said.

The negotiations will take place on the sidelines of a two-day NATO defense ministers' meeting.

The two spoke by phone five times in the past six months and met once in March to talk about threats posed allegedly by Iran's nuclear program.

Israel has been concerned by reports of indirect talks between the United States and Iran that seek to reach an understanding regarding Tehran's nuclear advances and a possible prisoner swap.

Gallant also plans to meet with Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union's commissioner for Neighborhood and enlargement negotiations, before leaving for Paris where he will attend an air show and meet with defense ministers of France, Italy, Hungary and Romania, the Israeli ministry said.

