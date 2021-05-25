UrduPoint.com
Israeli Defense Minister, Blinken Discuss Long-Term Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Iran's nuclear program during a meeting on Tuesday in Jerusalem, Gantz's press office said

"Gantz presented to Blinken the basic principles of the Israeli Defense Ministry's plan to achieve long-term ceasefire, ensure the return of Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip, and advance efforts to rebuild Gaza by strengthening the Palestinian Authority while reducing the military capabilities of terrorist organizations," the office said.

Gantz and Blinken also talked about Israel's security needs, highlighting the US commitment to maintaining Israel's military superiority in the region, and discussed ways to limit the progress of Iran's nuclear program.

More Stories From World

