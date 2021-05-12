Israeli Defense Minister Calls Attacks on Gaza Strip 'Just Beginning'

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, after the Israeli army attacks on facilities of Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, that this was "just the beginning" and the Israeli military had many more targets in the Gaza Strip.

"The Israel Defense Forces are working together with the Shabak General Security Agency, the police, doing it with all possible power. Hundreds of attacks have been carried out, towers and tunnels in the Gaza Strip have been blown up, infrastructure has been destroyed, and we still have many targets that we will attack, these are just the beginning," Gantz said in his address to the nation.