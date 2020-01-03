UrduPoint.com
Israeli Defense Minister Calls Emergency Meeting After Soleimani Killing - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:56 AM

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has called an emergency meeting with heads of intelligence and army after the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Al Jazeera reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has called an emergency meeting with heads of intelligence and army after the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was killed by the US strike. The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

Meanwhile, Iran vowed exact vengeance on the United States upon the death of the top commander.

More Stories From World

