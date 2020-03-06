UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defense Minister Closes Down City Of Bethlehem Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:49 AM

Israeli Defense Minister Closes Down City of Bethlehem Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett shut down entry to and exit from the Palestinian city of Bethlehem amid coronavirus outbreak, Israeli media reported Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett shut down entry to and exit from the Palestinian city of Bethlehem amid coronavirus outbreak, Israeli media reported Friday.

According to Channel 13, Bennett agreed the closure with the military leadership and with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories late on Thursday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the state of emergency Thursday. The Palestinian authorities said they were shutting down schools and universities for 30 days. Earlier on Thursday, the country's Health Ministry reported seven new suspected coronavirus cases.

According to the World Health Organization as of Thursday, there are four confirmed cases in Palestine and 15 in Israel. The grand total of confirmed cases outside of China reached 14,768.

Related Topics

World Israel Palestine China Bethlehem Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guatemala Declares State of Calamity Over Coronavi ..

54 seconds ago

Two-day long Spring Food,Family Festival at Lok V ..

58 seconds ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index ends down 2.7% on virus fears ..

21 minutes ago

Over 98 pc work of Mansehra-Thakot section of Hav ..

21 minutes ago

Death toll reaches to 16 due to four-storey buildi ..

44 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase CEO undergoes heart surgery

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.