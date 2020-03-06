Israeli Defense Minister Closes Down City of Bethlehem Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett shut down entry to and exit from the Palestinian city of Bethlehem amid coronavirus outbreak, Israeli media reported Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett shut down entry to and exit from the Palestinian city of Bethlehem amid coronavirus outbreak, Israeli media reported Friday.

According to Channel 13, Bennett agreed the closure with the military leadership and with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories late on Thursday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the state of emergency Thursday. The Palestinian authorities said they were shutting down schools and universities for 30 days. Earlier on Thursday, the country's Health Ministry reported seven new suspected coronavirus cases.

According to the World Health Organization as of Thursday, there are four confirmed cases in Palestine and 15 in Israel. The grand total of confirmed cases outside of China reached 14,768.