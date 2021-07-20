UrduPoint.com
Israeli Defense Minister Discusses Trust-Building With Palestine's Abbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that he called the head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, with greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.

"This evening I spoke with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas & expressed well wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-adha.

We discussed the need to advance trust-building steps between Israel & the PA which will benefit the economy and security of the entire region," Gantz tweeted.

According to Israeli media, that was the first such conversation in several years.

More Stories From World

