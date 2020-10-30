Israeli Defense Minister Instructs Army to Prepare for Providing Urgent Aid to Turkey

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed the armed forces to prepare for providing urgent assistance to Turkey in light of the destructive earthquake that struck off Turkey's Aegean coast earlier on Friday, the ministerial press service said.

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for emergency assistance to Turkey following the earthquake in Izmir," the statement said.

It is noted that Israeli military leaders have already held a conversation with the Turkish military attache in Israel.

"Representatives of the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] expressed Israel's condolences over the tragedy in Turkey, as well as readiness to immediately send a delegation to assist in the evacuation the area of the disaster and open a field hospital to provide assistance to those wounded on the spot," the press service said.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in western Turkey, the epicenter of which was in the area of the city of Seferihisar in Izmir province. The earthquake was felt on the nearby Greek islands. At least 12 people were killed and 20 buildings were destroyed by the disaster.