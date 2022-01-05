Israeli Defense Minister, King of Jordan Discuss Politics, Security

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Jordan on Wednesday for a meeting with King Abdullah II, discussing security and policy issues, his office said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Jordan on Wednesday for a meeting with King Abdullah II, discussing security and policy issues, his office said.

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz went to Jordan today for a meeting hosted by His Majesty Abdullah II of Jordan ... The dialogue was devoted to security and political issues.

Minister Ganz thanked His Majesty for his leadership and the important role of the Kingdom in maintaining peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

During talks with the king, Ganz noted the strategic importance of strong and stable relations between Israel and Jordan, "which facilitate the security and prosperity of both countries."

Gantz also spoke in favor of expanding relations between Jordan and Israel and expressed his commitment to developing cooperation in the fields of security and economy.