Israeli Defense Minister Meets With UN Special Coordinator For Middle East Peace Process

Israeli Defense Minister Meets With UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Process

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, the sides discussed resumption of coordination with Palestine and radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

"I was glad to meet today with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov," Gantz said.

"I appreciate the opportunity to thank him for his assistance in facilitating the resumption of coordination with the PA, as well as to discuss Hamas' violations of our sovereignty in the south," he said.

The minister added that Israel was ready "to come to a decision and to contribute to improving the living conditions of the residents of Gaza, if it is possible to come to an understanding on long-term calm."

The first official meeting of the Israeli and Palestinian delegations in six months took place last Thursday in Palestine's Ramallah.

Palestinians have previously refused to meet with Israelis in protest against plans to annex Palestinian territories. Later, they announced their readiness to resume dialogue on finance and health issues.

