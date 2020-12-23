Israeli Defense Minister Orders Seizure of $4Mln Transferred to Hamas From Iran - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday signed an order to seize $4 million from the Gaza strip's ruling Islamist movement Hamas reportedly wired from Iran, media reported.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, the order was issued against Gazan businessman Zuhir Shamalch who owns a money changing business alleged to the radical group's main accounts holder.

"The money was intended for the development of Hamas terror infrastructure in Gaza, including the manufacture of weapons and payments to the organization's activists, and its source was the Iranian regime, which continues to act against the State of Israel," the Defense Ministry said, according to the newspaper.

An identical order to seize the funds was issued by former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, but Shamalch escaped the measures by changing the company's name, the Times of Israel reported.

The Gazan banker has been in charge of Hamas' coffers since his predecessor was assassinated by Israel in May 2019, the outlet reported.

Hamas had developed close ties with Iran, which has become the main patron of the self-styled Islamist group since the latter's takeover of the strip in 2007.