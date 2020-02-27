Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has signed a decree, according to which $4 million transferred from Iran to the Gaza Strip will be seized, as the funds were designated for Hamas, which has been ruling the enclave since 2007, the ministry's press service said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has signed a decree, according to which $4 million transferred from Iran to the Gaza Strip will be seized, as the funds were designated for Hamas, which has been ruling the enclave since 2007, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"These funds are intended for the development of Hamas infrastructure in Gaza, including the production of weapons and payments to activists of the organization, and come from the Iranian government working against Israel," the press service said.

The decree was signed in an effort to hinder the activity of the Gaza-based Al-Mahadon Currency exchange company, which is owned by local businessman Zuhir Shmalach and his family.

Bennett's decision paves the way for international financial authorities to impose sanctions on Shmalach's business activities in other countries, including by restricting the physical movement of the businessman and his family members, the ministry added.

In addition, the decree was based on data collected by the Israeli army, which collaborated with the National Headquarters of Economic Counterterrorism at the Defense Ministry.