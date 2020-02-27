UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Seizure Of $4Mln Sent By Iranian Gov't To Hamas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Seizure of $4Mln Sent by Iranian Gov't to Hamas

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has signed a decree, according to which $4 million transferred from Iran to the Gaza Strip will be seized, as the funds were designated for Hamas, which has been ruling the enclave since 2007, the ministry's press service said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has signed a decree, according to which $4 million transferred from Iran to the Gaza Strip will be seized, as the funds were designated for Hamas, which has been ruling the enclave since 2007, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"These funds are intended for the development of Hamas infrastructure in Gaza, including the production of weapons and payments to activists of the organization, and come from the Iranian government working against Israel," the press service said.

The decree was signed in an effort to hinder the activity of the Gaza-based Al-Mahadon Currency exchange company, which is owned by local businessman Zuhir Shmalach and his family.

Bennett's decision paves the way for international financial authorities to impose sanctions on Shmalach's business activities in other countries, including by restricting the physical movement of the businessman and his family members, the ministry added.

In addition, the decree was based on data collected by the Israeli army, which collaborated with the National Headquarters of Economic Counterterrorism at the Defense Ministry.

Related Topics

Army Business Israel Iran Gaza Company Currency Exchange Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Prime minister returns after day-long Qatar visit

3 minutes ago

Market rates of Gold in twin cities 27 Feb 2020

3 minutes ago

Investigation Into Mastermind of Nemtsov's Murder ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company BOD approves tw ..

3 minutes ago

Sports Gala for special children concluded at Drin ..

7 minutes ago

Jamat-e-Islami to launch protest movement in Sindh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.