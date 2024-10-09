Open Menu

Israeli Defense Minister Postpones Trip To Washington: Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Israeli defense minister postpones trip to Washington: Pentagon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has postponed a trip to the United States scheduled for this week, delaying a planned meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"We were just informed that Minister Gallant will be postponing his trip to Washington, DC. Secretary Austin looks forward to seeing him soon," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, without providing a reason for the cancellation.

Israeli media, quoting "sources familiar with the situation," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed Gallant to postpone the trip until he speaks with US President Joe Biden, and also until the Israeli cabinet approves its response to Iran's missile attack last week.

Singh said Washington is consulting with the Israelis about their response to the attack, which saw Iran launch some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.

"We're still talking to them about their response. I'm just not going to speculate further on what that might look like," Singh said.

wd/bjt

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Iran Washington Pentagon Austin United States Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

43 minutes ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

48 minutes ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

48 minutes ago
 Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

48 minutes ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

49 minutes ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

54 minutes ago
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

54 minutes ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

54 minutes ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

54 minutes ago
 New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

54 minutes ago
 PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan ..

PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal

54 minutes ago
 Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane ..

Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane targets Florida

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World