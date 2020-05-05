UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defense Minister Says Presented With Breakthrough In Search For Coronavirus Cure

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:00 AM

Israeli Defense Minister Says Presented With Breakthrough in Search for Coronavirus Cure

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said he had been presented with a breakthrough in the search for the cure for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported.

Bennett said this had occurred during a visit to the Israeli Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona.

According to Bennett's bureau,  it is a monoclonal antibody that attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the patient's body.

Researchers told Bennett the antibody development phase was over and the next step was to patent the treatment and contact international companies that could commercially produce it.

Related Topics

Visit Cure Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

4 hours ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

4 hours ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

5 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

6 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

6 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.