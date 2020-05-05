Israeli Defense Minister Says Presented With Breakthrough in Search for Coronavirus Cure

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said he had been presented with a breakthrough in the search for the cure for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported.

Bennett said this had occurred during a visit to the Israeli Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona.

According to Bennett's bureau, it is a monoclonal antibody that attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the patient's body.

Researchers told Bennett the antibody development phase was over and the next step was to patent the treatment and contact international companies that could commercially produce it.