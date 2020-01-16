Israeli Defense Minister Says Receives Greek Counterpart for First Time

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that he received his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, at the country's Defense Ministry headquarters in the city of Tel Aviv during the latter's first official visit to Israel to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that he received his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, at the country's Defense Ministry headquarters in the city of Tel Aviv during the latter's first official visit to Israel to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the countries.

"This morning, I received Greek defense minister, my friend Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, during his first official visit to Israel," Bennett said in a statement.

According to Bennet's words, Israel has taken a lot of practical steps to enhance relations with Greece and Cyprus, as these connections "have great political, economic and security value.

"

On January 2, the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel reportedly signed a preliminary agreement in the Greek capital of Athens to build the eastern Mediterranean natural gas pipeline, running across the Mediterranean from Israel's offshore gas reserves to the European countries.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said said that this agreement was extremely important and reflects the culmination of cooperation between the three countries.