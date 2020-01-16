UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defense Minister Says Receives Greek Counterpart For First Time

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:01 PM

Israeli Defense Minister Says Receives Greek Counterpart for First Time

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that he received his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, at the country's Defense Ministry headquarters in the city of Tel Aviv during the latter's first official visit to Israel to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that he received his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, at the country's Defense Ministry headquarters in the city of Tel Aviv during the latter's first official visit to Israel to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the countries.

"This morning, I received Greek defense minister, my friend Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, during his first official visit to Israel," Bennett said in a statement.

According to Bennet's words, Israel has taken a lot of practical steps to enhance relations with Greece and Cyprus, as these connections "have great political, economic and security value.

"

On January 2, the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel reportedly signed a preliminary agreement in the Greek capital of Athens to build the eastern Mediterranean natural gas pipeline, running across the Mediterranean from Israel's offshore gas reserves to the European countries.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said said that this agreement was extremely important and reflects the culmination of cooperation between the three countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Visit Athens Cyprus Greece January Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

OIC Holds Workshop to Promote Family Bank Concept ..

31 minutes ago

DoE launches new innovation platform

31 minutes ago

MOCCAE concludes successful participation in ADSW ..

31 minutes ago

Participants of the International conference “Tu ..

34 minutes ago

Working Group on Constitutional Amendments to Deve ..

24 seconds ago

Mishustin May Come to Russian Gov't House on Thurs ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.