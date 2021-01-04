UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Defense Minister Says Tel Aviv Needs One More F-35 Squadron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Israeli Defense Minister Says Tel Aviv Needs One More F-35 Squadron

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Ynet news portal that Tel Aviv needs to buy one more squadron of US stealth F-35 fighter jets.

"Without doubt, we need to expand the F-35 array. Right now we have two squadrons. I reckon we will expand that. That is what I requested of the Americans," Gantz said.

The news outlet said citing defense officials that the two squadrons already ordered by Israel consist of 50 planes.

"I would buy another F-35 squadron and then examine what to do with the balance - continuing to expand the F-35 (procurement), going for F-15s?" the minister added.

Gantz also expressed hope that the deal on procurement of the third squadron of F-35 could be clinched before US President Donald Trump steps down on January 20.

Built by US-based global aerospace company Lockheed Martin, F-35 and its variants are deployed by a number of nations, including Australia, Belgium, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom. Israel remains the only country in the middle East to purchase the jets.

Related Topics

Australia Israel Norway Company Trump Buy United Kingdom Belgium Japan Middle East January

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

47 minutes ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Maldives

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.