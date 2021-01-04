Israeli Defense Minister Says Tel Aviv Needs One More F-35 Squadron

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Ynet news portal that Tel Aviv needs to buy one more squadron of US stealth F-35 fighter jets.

"Without doubt, we need to expand the F-35 array. Right now we have two squadrons. I reckon we will expand that. That is what I requested of the Americans," Gantz said.

The news outlet said citing defense officials that the two squadrons already ordered by Israel consist of 50 planes.

"I would buy another F-35 squadron and then examine what to do with the balance - continuing to expand the F-35 (procurement), going for F-15s?" the minister added.

Gantz also expressed hope that the deal on procurement of the third squadron of F-35 could be clinched before US President Donald Trump steps down on January 20.

Built by US-based global aerospace company Lockheed Martin, F-35 and its variants are deployed by a number of nations, including Australia, Belgium, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom. Israel remains the only country in the middle East to purchase the jets.