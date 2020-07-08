UrduPoint.com
Israeli Defense Minister Self-Isolates After Suspected Contact With COVID-19 Patient

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that he had decided to self-quarantine after possibly being in contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is a suspicion that I had contact with a coronavirus-infected patient late on Sunday. After consultations with medical officials, I will go into isolation," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

The minister said he would be quarantined until his test for the coronavirus was ready and the epidemiological analysis was completed.

According to Gantz, he is "in excellent health" and will continue to work as always, but remotely.

The daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen acutely over the past week, more than doubling the number since reopening to steadily over 1,000 per day.

Due to the sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases, the country's government has decided to again close event venues, clubs, bars and gyms. Restaurants are required to limit the number of visitors over the outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry's director for public health services, Siegal Sadetzki, resigned over criticism of the government's way of tackling the coronavirus outbreak amid the spike in new cases.

The ex-official believes that the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown was a success because it "put people's lives before any other consideration," while the second phase was about a quick reopening of the economy.

As of today, the total COVID-19 toll in Israel has reached 32,714 confirmed cases, including 343 deaths and over 18,000 recoveries.

