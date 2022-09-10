Israeli Defense Minister to Go Back to US on September 11

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will return to the United States on September 11, less than two weeks after his August trip, to meet with the UN chief and representatives of the Arab countries that signed up to the US-brokered Abraham accords, the Israeli ministry said Friday.

Gantz will leave for New York early on Sunday and hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday. He will also speak at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference that opens in New York on September 12.

The Israeli defense minister traveled to the US in late August for security consultations with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. They talked about Iran's alleged bid to obtain nuclear weapons and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.