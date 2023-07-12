Israeli Defense Minister to Go on 2-Day Visit to Azerbaijan to Talk Cooperation - Ministry

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will depart on Wednesday evening on an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan to discuss enhancement of defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will depart on Wednesday evening on an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan to discuss enhancement of defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit, Gallant will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Chief of State Border Service Elchin Guliyev and other security officials.

"Minister Gallant is making the visit to further strengthen the strategic ties between Israel and Azerbaijan in diplomacy, security and technologies. This includes enhancement of defense and industrial cooperation between both countries.

During his visit, Minister Gallant is expected to discuss general security issues as well as opportunities for strengthening regional security and stability," the ministry said in a statement.

Gallant's visit will take place amid improving relations between the two countries after the Azerbaijani embassy was opened in Israel in March.

In May, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during his visit to Azerbaijan, called Baku Israel's valuable strategic partner and described their bilateral relations as an example of friendship between Jews and Muslims.