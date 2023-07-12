Open Menu

Israeli Defense Minister To Go On 2-Day Visit To Azerbaijan To Talk Cooperation - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Israeli Defense Minister to Go on 2-Day Visit to Azerbaijan to Talk Cooperation - Ministry

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will depart on Wednesday evening on an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan to discuss enhancement of defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will depart on Wednesday evening on an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan to discuss enhancement of defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit, Gallant will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Chief of State Border Service Elchin Guliyev and other security officials.

"Minister Gallant is making the visit to further strengthen the strategic ties between Israel and Azerbaijan in diplomacy, security and technologies. This includes enhancement of defense and industrial cooperation between both countries.

During his visit, Minister Gallant is expected to discuss general security issues as well as opportunities for strengthening regional security and stability," the ministry said in a statement.

Gallant's visit will take place amid improving relations between the two countries after the Azerbaijani embassy was opened in Israel in March.

In May, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during his visit to Azerbaijan, called Baku Israel's valuable strategic partner and described their bilateral relations as an example of friendship between Jews and Muslims.

Related Topics

Israel Visit Baku Azerbaijan March May Border Muslim Jew

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

16 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

16 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 65 billion disbursed among 7.2 million be ..

Over Rs. 65 billion disbursed among 7.2 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

4 minutes ago
 Local communities role vital in preservation, prom ..

Local communities role vital in preservation, promotion of Gandhara heritage: Sp ..

4 minutes ago
 SU announces examination fee submission schedule f ..

SU announces examination fee submission schedule for semester examination

4 minutes ago
 PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sal ..

PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sale tax regime

6 minutes ago
Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

6 minutes ago
 4 outlaws held :arms, hashish recovered

4 outlaws held :arms, hashish recovered

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foilin ..

Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foiling terrorist attack by quick re ..

6 minutes ago
 Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NAT ..

Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NATO Summit in Washington

6 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 3 ..

Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 360 As More Bodies Found - Repo ..

6 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and orde ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World