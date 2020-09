Israeli Defense Minister to Travel to Washington on Monday for Meeting With US Counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz will fly on Monday evening to Washington for security talks with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.

"On Monday evening, Defense Minister Benny Gantz will depart to a security meeting in Washington.

Gantz will meet with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and other senior Pentagon officials," the statement read.

Gantz's visit to the US will last from Tuesday to Thursday.