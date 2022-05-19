UrduPoint.com

Israeli Defense Minister Urges US To Counteract Iran's 'Mounting Regional Aggression'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Israeli Defense Minister Urges US to Counteract Iran's 'Mounting Regional Aggression'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, to discuss the security situation in the Middle East and called for inter-state cooperation in countering Iran, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, to discuss the security situation in the middle East and called for inter-state cooperation in countering Iran, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"We must act decisively against Iran's mounting regional aggression in a variety of ways - this includes strengthening a practical coalition under US leadership together with regional partners," the ministry said in a press release.

During the Thursday meeting in the Pentagon, Gantz thanked the US minister for the ongoing defense cooperation between the countries and Austin's "personal commitment" to the Israeli security, particularly for his support of the $4.

8 billion military aid package recently passed in the United States.

In connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Gantz noted that Israel sent humanitarian aid and non-offensive equipment to the country and made efforts to facilitate dialogue between the countries.

According to the statement, the ministers also addressed the deteriorating security situation in Israel following Temple Mount riots between the Israeli police and Palestinians and the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

