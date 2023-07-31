Israeli Defense Ministry Announces Purchase of Artillery Shells Worth Over $60Mln

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced Monday that it had signed an agreement worth over $60 million to acquire tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells from Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Israeli Defense Ministry announced Monday that it had signed an agreement worth over $60 million to acquire tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells from Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems.

"The Israel Ministry of Defense signed an agreement worth over $60 million to acquire tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells from (Elbit Systems). The contract will be executed over the period of one year, with the artillery shells expected to be delivered during 2024," the ministry tweeted.

The shells are intended for artillery units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the ministry's press service said, adding that the deal had already been approved by Director General of the Israeli Defense Ministry Eyal Zamir.

The deal inked with Elbit Systems will strengthen the IDF's capabilities and combat readiness, the head of the Israeli ministry's production and procurement department, Zeev Landau, was quoted by the ministry as saying.