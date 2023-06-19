Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Delivery of Merkava Tanks to Ukraine

Reports about delivering Israeli Merkava tanks to Ukraine are not true, the Israeli Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday, adding that several countries want to purchase these tanks

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Reports about delivering Israeli Merkava tanks to Ukraine are not true, the Israeli Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday, adding that several countries want to purchase these tanks.

Earlier this week, media reported that Israel plans to sell over 200 decommissioned Merkava tanks to two countries, including one European country.

"Reports about the transfer of Israeli tanks to Ukraine are false. Due to the war in Europe, several countries have expressed interest in acquiring Merkava tanks from the reserves of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). Discussions have not yet resulted in an agreement and are awaiting approval from the Defense Ministry as well as interested countries," the ministry said.