UrduPoint.com

Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Delivery Of Merkava Tanks To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Delivery of Merkava Tanks to Ukraine

Reports about delivering Israeli Merkava tanks to Ukraine are not true, the Israeli Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday, adding that several countries want to purchase these tanks

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Reports about delivering Israeli Merkava tanks to Ukraine are not true, the Israeli Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday, adding that several countries want to purchase these tanks.

Earlier this week, media reported that Israel plans to sell over 200 decommissioned Merkava tanks to two countries, including one European country.

"Reports about the transfer of Israeli tanks to Ukraine are false. Due to the war in Europe, several countries have expressed interest in acquiring Merkava tanks from the reserves of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). Discussions have not yet resulted in an agreement and are awaiting approval from the Defense Ministry as well as interested countries," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Europe Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports ..

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports season in SeaWorld Yas Island

15 minutes ago
 SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

17 minutes ago
 More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

17 minutes ago
 Police operation against illegal arms holders cont ..

Police operation against illegal arms holders continues, 5 held

17 minutes ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

17 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third editi ..

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third edition of &#039;NBF Technology Aca ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.