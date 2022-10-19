Israeli Defense Ministry Offers to Help Ukraine Design Early Warning System

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that his ministry had offered Ukraine its help in developing an early air warning system to protect Ukrainian civilians from airstrikes.

"We asked Ukrainians to share information about their air defense needs.

As soon as we have the details we will be able to help them develop a civilian system of early warning that will save lives," he told EU envoys at a meeting.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country would ask Israel to provide anti-missile systems after Russia fired a barrage of airstrikes at Ukraine in response to the lethal bombing of a bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia.

The Israeli Defense Ministry said Gantz cited "operational reasons" for Israel's refusal to supply military hardware to Ukraine. He said humanitarian aid deliveries would continue, with a new aid package due shortly.