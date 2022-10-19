UrduPoint.com

Israeli Defense Ministry Offers To Help Ukraine Design Early Warning System

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Israeli Defense Ministry Offers to Help Ukraine Design Early Warning System

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that his ministry had offered Ukraine its help in developing an early air warning system to protect Ukrainian civilians from airstrikes.

"We asked Ukrainians to share information about their air defense needs.

As soon as we have the details we will be able to help them develop a civilian system of early warning that will save lives," he told EU envoys at a meeting.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country would ask Israel to provide anti-missile systems after Russia fired a barrage of airstrikes at Ukraine in response to the lethal bombing of a bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia.

The Israeli Defense Ministry said Gantz cited "operational reasons" for Israel's refusal to supply military hardware to Ukraine. He said humanitarian aid deliveries would continue, with a new aid package due shortly.

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Russia From Share

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

10 minutes ago
 NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardar ..

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

5 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.