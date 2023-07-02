Open Menu

Israeli Defense Ministry Planning $3Bln Purchase Of 25 F-35 Fighter Jets From US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Israeli Defense Ministry Planning $3Bln Purchase of 25 F-35 Fighter Jets From US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it plans to buy 25 F-35 fighter jets from the US government under a deal estimated at $3 billion.

"The Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF will acquire a third squadron of...

F-35 aircrafts: 25 aircrafts manufactured by @LockheedMartin will be purchased from the US government," the ministry wrote on social media.

The ministry said that funding will be provided by US aid funds and added that with this acquisition, the Israeli air force will have 75 stealth aircraft.

In June, US media reported that the US Department of Defense froze the F-35 acquisition from Lockheed Martin until the contractor fixes a major problems with the jet's TR-3 hardware upgrade.

Related Topics

Israel Social Media Buy June Sunday Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

9 minutes ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

39 minutes ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

16 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

18 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

23 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World