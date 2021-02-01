UrduPoint.com
Israeli Defense Ministry Says Tests Of New Iron Dome Version Successfully Completed

Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Israeli Defense Ministry Says Tests of New Iron Dome Version Successfully Completed

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Monday the successful completion of a series of tests of an upgraded version of the Iron Dome missile defense system by the Missile Defense Organization and defense technology company Rafael.

"The Israel Missile Defense Organization in the MOD and Rafael have completed a successful series of flight tests of a new and upgraded version of the Iron Dome. The test simulated advanced threats which it may face during times of conflict - whether on land or in the sea," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Iron Dome's modernized version is set to be delivered to the Israeli Air Force for operational use, according to the ministry.

The system will also be installed on the Saar 6-class naval multi-purpose corvettes and will play a crucial role in protecting Israel's economic waters.

More Stories From World

