Israeli Defense Ministry Signs Deal With US On Purchase Of Helicopters, Refueling Aircraft

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 04:34 PM



The Israeli Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Israel and the United States sealed a deal on the procurement of 12 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky combat helicopters and two Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021)

"The Ministry of Defense Mission to the US signed an agreement (LOA) with the US government for the purchase of 12 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters, and an additional agreement for the procurement of two Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft," the ministry posted on Twitter.

The value of the deal on helicopters' procurement is estimated at $2 billion with an option to purchase six additional military choppers, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the deal is a part of the Israeli Defense Ministry's wider program on strengthening capabilities and readiness to tackle present and future challenges.

