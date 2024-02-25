Israeli Delegation Headed To Qatar For More Hamas Hostage Talks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Israel's war cabinet approved on Saturday sending negotiators to Qatar to continue talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war against Hamas and the return of hostages being held in Gaza, officials and local media said.
The talks began in Paris, where the head of Israel's overseas intelligence service Mossad and his counterpart at the domestic Shin Bet security service met with mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar.
National security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a televised interview Saturday evening that the "delegation has returned from Paris -- there is probably room to move towards an agreement".
The negotiators had asked to speak to the cabinet "to bring us up to speed on the results of the Paris summit", he added shortly before the meeting.
Israeli media later reported that the meeting had concluded, with the cabinet agreeing to send a delegation to Qatar in the coming days to continue negotiations on a weeks-long truce involving the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
Pressure has steadily mounted on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to strike a deal to free the hostages, with thousands gathering in Tel Aviv Saturday at what has come to be known as "Hostages Square" to demand swifter action.
"We think about them (the hostages) all the time and want them back alive as soon as possible," said Orna Tal, whose close friend Tsachi Idan was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz kibbutz.
"We'll protest again and again until they're back," she told AFP.
