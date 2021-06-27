UrduPoint.com
Israeli Delegation To Help Rescue Operation In Miami After Surfside Collapse - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Israel has sent an aid delegation, which includes Foreign Ministry and military representatives, to provide assistance in the search and rescue operation in Miami, after the collapse of the Surfside residential building.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday that "A joint IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and Ministry of Foreign Affairs aid delegation departed yesterday (Friday, 25 June 2021) to the United States to assist at the destruction site in Miami, USA."

According to the spokesperson, the delegation includes experts in engineering and social care efforts. It is headed by the Commander of the National Rescue Unit in the Home Front Command, Col. (res.) Golan Vach, and includes a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guy Giladi, the former Deputy Consul General in Miami.

"The delegation's mission is to assist in the life-saving efforts by mapping out the destruction site, assisting the Jewish community in identifying victims and survivors, and supporting the local rescue forces general," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Saturday that the death toll in the apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida, was up to five, while 156 people remained unaccounted for.

The condominium building in Surfside partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. It remains unknown how many occupants were in the building at the time of the tragic accident. According to US media reports, an engineer inspection of the Champlain Towers South condominium near Miami warned the owners of major structural damage and recommended repairs almost three years ago.

