Israeli Delivered Air Strike on Damascus Suburb - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Israel launched a missile attack on a Damascus suburb from the direction of occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

It said two missiles were fired at about 00:45 a.m. (21:45 GMT Tuesday), one of them was shot down, and no casualties were reported.

The strike was targeted at a non-residential building.