Open Menu

Israeli Destruction Of Gaza To Make ‘buffer Zone’ A ‘war Crime’: UN

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Israeli destruction of Gaza to make ‘buffer zone’ a ‘war crime’: UN

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Israel’s ruthless campaign to create a “buffer zone” with Gaza could constitute a war crime, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has warned.

The Israeli occupation forces are reportedly destroying all buildings in the Gaza Strip that are within one kilometre of the Israel-Gaza fence and “clearing the area” to achieve this objective, he said in a statement on Friday.

The high commissioner stressed to the Israeli authorities that the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the occupying Power from destroying property belonging to private persons except where absolutely necessary by military operations.

“Destructions carried out to create a ‘buffer zone’ for general security purposes do not appear consistent with the narrow ‘military operations’ exception set out in international humanitarian law,” he said.

“Further, extensive destruction of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly, amounts to a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention and a war crime.

Since late October, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, has recorded widespread destruction by the occupation forces of civilians and other infrastructure such as residential buildings, schools and universities in areas where fighting is not or no longer taking place.

Demolitions have also occurred in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, As-Shujaiyeh in Gaza City and at Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, among other areas, with reports of the destruction of many residential buildings and blocks in Khan Younis in the south in recent weeks.

“Israel has not provided cogent reasons for such extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure,” Turk said.

He said the destruction “appears to be aimed at or has the effect of rendering the return of civilians to these areas impossible,” adding that the forcible transfer of civilians may constitute a war crime.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Gaza Geneva May October All From Refugee

Recent Stories

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

23 minutes ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

5 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

9 hours ago
Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

9 hours ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

14 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

14 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

14 hours ago

More Stories From World