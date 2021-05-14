UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Diplomat Excludes Possibility Of Full Scale War With Palestine

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Israeli Diplomat Excludes Possibility of Full Scale War With Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik that he believes there will not be a full-scale war between Israel and Palestine.

"No, no, no. The last full-scale war was in 1973, or in 1982 with Lebanon," the diplomat said.

According to Ben Zvi, 1,600 rockets have been launched toward Israel during the current conflict, and not a single country would "allow itself to leave it without reaction."

"Accordingly, we react and retaliate at the points from which the missiles were fired.

Unfortunately, Hamas keeps missiles in Gaza in densely populated areas - near schools, mosques, hospitals, residential buildings. They must understand that if they shoot from there, then there will be a retaliatory strike. Therefore, now they use their inhabitants as 'human shields', this is the most dangerous thing. At the same time, the Palestinians are not shooting at any specific targets, for example, military targets, but at cities. This alone is a war crime, they are shelling civilian objects," the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Russia Gaza Same Lebanon From

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.