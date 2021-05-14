Israeli Diplomat Excludes Possibility of Full Scale War With Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik that he believes there will not be a full-scale war between Israel and Palestine.

"No, no, no. The last full-scale war was in 1973, or in 1982 with Lebanon," the diplomat said.

According to Ben Zvi, 1,600 rockets have been launched toward Israel during the current conflict, and not a single country would "allow itself to leave it without reaction."

"Accordingly, we react and retaliate at the points from which the missiles were fired.

Unfortunately, Hamas keeps missiles in Gaza in densely populated areas - near schools, mosques, hospitals, residential buildings. They must understand that if they shoot from there, then there will be a retaliatory strike. Therefore, now they use their inhabitants as 'human shields', this is the most dangerous thing. At the same time, the Palestinians are not shooting at any specific targets, for example, military targets, but at cities. This alone is a war crime, they are shelling civilian objects," the ambassador said.